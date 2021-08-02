iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $300.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.