iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

