iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.64. 64,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,193. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.