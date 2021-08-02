iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.75. 10,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.