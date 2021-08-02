iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Position Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $81.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $69.85 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

