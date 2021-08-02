IXT Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, IXT has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. IXT has a total market capitalization of $808,497.82 and $536.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00814981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00091217 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

