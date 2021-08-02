JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 46.5% in July

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.83. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

