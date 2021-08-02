James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of James River Group worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.38 on Monday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

