Jane Street Group LLC Invests $359,000 in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tucows by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at about $3,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of 165.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

