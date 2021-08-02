Jane Street Group LLC Invests $394,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $39.74 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $777.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

