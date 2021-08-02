Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17. South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

