Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,895 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52.

