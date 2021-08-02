Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,985 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,207 shares of company stock valued at $218,487. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $95.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

