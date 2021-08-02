Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.