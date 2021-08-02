Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ares Management Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $71.61 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 23.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

