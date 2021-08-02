Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. The company has a market cap of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.77. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

