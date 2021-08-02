Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Jiya Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

