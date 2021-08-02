Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $172.62. 120,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $454.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

