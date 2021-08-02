Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Grows Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 4,730.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,055 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

Tilray stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. 384,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,772,576. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

