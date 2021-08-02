Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 11,618 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 77,453.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $113,220,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 215,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,140. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

