Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

NYSE JLL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $227.65. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.