Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.25 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

NYSE JLL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $227.65. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

