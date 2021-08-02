JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

