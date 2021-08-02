JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

FRA ALV opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €213.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

