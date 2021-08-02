JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

