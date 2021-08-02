JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

