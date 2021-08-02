JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 176

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.