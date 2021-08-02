JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

