JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $11,441,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.09. The company had a trading volume of 586,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. The firm has a market cap of $460.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.