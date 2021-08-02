JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 120

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Airtel Africa to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

LON:AAF opened at GBX 89.25 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.39. The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.