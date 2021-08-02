JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,954.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a market cap of £40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

