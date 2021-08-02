JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,731. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

