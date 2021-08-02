JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,460.46. The stock has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.39. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

