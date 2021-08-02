JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.
TSE IMO traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,415. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.00.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
