JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.

TSE IMO traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,415. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

