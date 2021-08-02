JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Acquires £12,240 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £12,240 ($15,991.64).
JMI stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of £318.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.31.
About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.