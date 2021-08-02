JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Acquires £12,240 in Stock

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Gordon Humphries purchased 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

JMI stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of £318.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.31.

About JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

