Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $353.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
