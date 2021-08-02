Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $353.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

