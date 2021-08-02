JUST Price Tops $0.0524 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $118.38 million and $91.02 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00102724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00138629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,548.91 or 0.99930776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00842264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

