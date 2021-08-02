K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading Up 1.8%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.50 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51). Approximately 68,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 96,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.43).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K3C shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £237.58 million and a P/E ratio of 38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.14.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

