Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $10.13 on Monday. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298 in the last ninety days. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

