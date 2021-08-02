KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $148.26 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

