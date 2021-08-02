KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.82 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

