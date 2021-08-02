Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.