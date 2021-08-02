Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $75.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $66.01 on Monday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $1,504,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kemper by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kemper by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

