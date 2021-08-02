Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.29 ($41.51).

G1A stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting €37.39 ($43.99). The company had a trading volume of 550,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

