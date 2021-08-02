Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KRYAY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.14. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37.

KRYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

