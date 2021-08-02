KeyCorp Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.