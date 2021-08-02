KeyCorp Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $869.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $771.00 to $869.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $744.05 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $554.26 and a twelve month high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $707.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.