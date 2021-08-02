Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $601,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 152,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

