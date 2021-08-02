Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

