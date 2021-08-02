Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.82 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

