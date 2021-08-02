Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

JD stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

